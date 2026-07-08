Thala Mobbed! MS Dhoni Draws Massive Crowd At Trent Bridge Despite Team India's Defeat To England | Video

Itz_Bl3ze/ANI/X

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved why he remains one of the most adored figures in world cricket after being mobbed by fans while leaving Trent Bridge following the third T20I between India and England. Despite not being involved in the match, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter drew massive attention as supporters gathered around him, eager to catch a glimpse, click selfies, and cheer for the former skipper.

Videos circulating on social media showed Dhoni making his way out of the stadium amid heavy security as hundreds of fans surrounded him. The 45-year-old acknowledged the crowd with his trademark calm demeanor, waving at supporters and patiently navigating through the sea of admirers. His appearance turned into one of the biggest talking points after the match, highlighting the enduring popularity of India's World Cup-winning captain.

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The scenes unfolded shortly after India's disappointing outing in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. Chasing a daunting target set by England, the visitors endured a batting collapse and were comprehensively beaten by 125 runs. England dominated the contest in all departments, delivering one of their most emphatic victories over India in the shortest format.

With the victory, England strengthened their grip on the series by taking a 2-0 lead, leaving India with plenty of questions ahead of the remaining fixtures. The hosts produced an all-round performance, excelling with both bat and ball to outclass the visitors and maintain their winning momentum.

While India's defeat disappointed fans, Dhoni's presence outside the stadium offered a memorable moment for cricket lovers. Even years after stepping away from international cricket, the former captain continues to command unparalleled admiration wherever he goes, with supporters flocking to see one of the game's greatest icons.