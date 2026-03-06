'Thala For A Reason': Netizens Credits MS Dhoni As Viral X Post Connects Incredible '7' Coincidences During IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal

X

An interesting post on X linking multiple “7” coincidences from India’s thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal win over England has gone viral, with fans humorously crediting the pattern to the aura of former India captain MS Dhoni. The viral post highlights a series of numerical coincidences revolving around the number seven during the dramatic contest, sparking a wave of memes and reactions across social media.

The post listed several quirky parallels from the match. India won the game by seven runs, and interestingly both teams lost seven wickets in the high-scoring encounter. India’s top scorer Sanju Samson smashed seven sixes during his explosive knock, while England’s standout batter Jacob Bethell also struck seven sixes during his remarkable century. Even smaller details seemed to align with the number seven, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma both facing seven deliveries during their brief stays at the crease.

The coincidences didn’t stop there. England captain Harry Brook was dismissed for exactly seven runs, while opening batter Phil Salt fell on the seventh ball of England’s innings. The match itself began at 7:00 pm, and fans even pointed out that the next day was March 7, adding another “seven” to the growing list.

Thala for a Reason

Cricket fans quickly connected these coincidences to Dhoni, whose iconic jersey number is seven and who is fondly called “Thala” by supporters, especially those of the Chennai Super Kings. The phrase “Thala for a reason” began trending once again, as users joked that the legendary captain’s presence or influence somehow explains every appearance of the number seven in cricket. The meme culture around Dhoni’s jersey number has become a recurring phenomenon online, with fans often celebrating any occurrence of the number as a tribute to the former skipper.

The viral buzz followed India’s dramatic semifinal victory over the England national cricket team, a match that turned into a run fest and kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final over. India posted a massive 253 for 7 thanks largely to Samson’s brilliant 89 off 42 balls, while Bethell responded with a sensational 105 from just 48 deliveries in England’s chase. Despite the English fightback, India held their nerve and secured a narrow seven-run victory to book their place in the tournament final.

While the match itself delivered thrilling cricket, it was the strange alignment of the number seven that captured the imagination of fans online. The viral X post quickly spread across platforms, with thousands joining the meme fest and repeating the now-famous phrase: “Thala for a reason.” For many fans, the coincidences were simply too perfect to ignore, adding another amusing chapter to the internet’s ongoing love affair with MS Dhoni and the legendary number seven.