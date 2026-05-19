'Thala For A Reason!': MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Moment With Photographers Goes Viral After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match | Video

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After the conclusion of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the atmosphere at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk, turned into an emotional celebration as MS Dhoni once again gave fans a moment to cherish.

Legendary CSK figure MS Dhoni was seen taking a lap around the ground after the match, acknowledging the crowd that stayed back long after the final ball. What stood out during his walk was not just the roaring applause, but Dhoni’s warm gestures off the field.

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In a heartwarming scene, Dhoni was spotted distributing CSK merchandise to photographers near the boundary ropes, a gesture that instantly sent the stadium into celebration mode.

Adding to the unforgettable moment, Dhoni also surprised photographers stationed along the boundary by pausing for selfies with them. The usually behind-the-lens professionals found themselves in front of the camera, capturing rare memories with one of cricket’s most iconic figures.

As Chennai Super Kings wrapped up their encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the result faded into the background for many fans. What remained was the image of MS Dhoni walking slowly under the lights of Chepauk, sharing moments, smiles, and memories that define the spirit of the IPL.