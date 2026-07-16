'Thala For A Reason': Did MS Dhoni Predict Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final 10 Years Ago? Old Post Goes Viral

MS Dhoni/Instagram

MS Dhoni's old Instagram post has resurfaced and gone viral after Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a thrilling 2-1 win over England. The result set up a blockbuster final against Spain, scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 20.

Following Argentina's dramatic comeback victory, fans dug out a June 2016 post from the former Indian captain. Dhoni had shared a picture of himself playing PlayStation with Mandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel and Karun Nair during India's tour of Zimbabwe. The caption on the post simply read, “Spain vs Argentina.”

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The old post quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with many joking that Dhoni had somehow predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup final almost a decade ago. The unexpected connection between the former India captain's old post and the current World Cup final has added another layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated clash.

Argentina reached the final after beating England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final. England took the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Enzo Fernandez equalised late in the game before Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina's comeback in stoppage time, with Lionel Messi playing a key role in both goals.

Spain, meanwhile, secured their place in the summit clash after defeating France 2-0 in their semi-final. With Argentina now set to face Spain in the final, Dhoni's decade-old “Spain vs Argentina” post has resurfaced at the perfect time and left fans amused by the former India captain's apparent football prediction.