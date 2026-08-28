'Test Cricket Needs Character': Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India's 'Mental Toughness', Gives Special Shoutout To Sonal Dinusha

Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India's 'Mental Toughness' | OfficialSLC/BCCI/X

Gautam Gambhir lauded Team India’s grit in Test cricket following their 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, while also reserving special praise for Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha after his exceptional showing in the second Test.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian head coach wrote, “Test cricket needs character, patience and mental toughness that’s shown by our boys! Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional performance!”

Gambhir’s post came after India dominated much of the two-Test series, winning the opening Test in Galle before the second Test in Colombo ended in a hard-fought draw. Despite missing out on a clean sweep, India sealed the series 1-0, with captain Shubman Gill later highlighting the positives from the team’s performance across the tour.

The Colombo Test, however, belonged to Dinusha in many ways. The young Sri Lankan showed remarkable resilience and played a crucial role in denying India victory, producing a determined performance under pressure as Sri Lanka battled their way to a draw.

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Dinusha’s efforts also earned recognition beyond the Sri Lankan camp, with Gambhir acknowledging the quality of his performance despite India being on the verge of completing a series sweep. The Sri Lankan batter’s resistance stood out as one of the defining moments of an engrossing Test match.

Gambhir’s message summed up the essence of the contest, celebrating India’s character and mental toughness while also showing appreciation for an opponent whose exceptional display ensured that the visitors had to settle for a drawn second Test.