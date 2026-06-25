Terrifying Scenes! Massive Earthquake Halts Baseball Game As Players & Fans Rush To Safety In Venezuela | Video

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A baseball game in Venezuela came to an abrupt halt after a powerful earthquake struck the country, sending players, officials and fans scrambling for safety in a frightening scene captured on video.

The tremor hit during a baseball game between Marineros and Senadores at the Estadio Universitario in Caracas on Wednesday. At first, players and spectators appeared confused as the ground began shaking, but panic quickly set in as the intensity of the quake increased.

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Players rushed toward the centre of the field while fans were allowed to leave the stands and move to safer areas inside the stadium. Footage from the venue showed light poles and stadium structures swaying as people looked for cover.

The earthquake was part of a devastating series of tremors that rocked Venezuela, with authorities reporting widespread structural damage in Caracas and several other cities. Emergency crews were deployed across affected areas as residents evacuated buildings amid fears of aftershocks. The incident served as a stark reminder of how quickly natural disasters can disrupt everyday life, even bringing a professional sporting event to a standstill.