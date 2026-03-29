'Tere Jaise L*nd** Ko Jawab...': Harbhajan Singh Loses Cool & Lashes Out At A Fan Over Jealousy Claim About Ravichandran Ashwin

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Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently grabbed attention on social media after reacting strongly to a fan who accused him of being jealous of fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The exchange took place during the ongoing IPL 2026 discussions online and quickly went viral among cricket fans.

The incident came after the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where several commentators were targeted by trolls on social media for their Hindi commentary. While Harbhajan initially ignored many posts, he eventually responded to a user who made offensive remarks and compared the commentary team unfavorably with others.

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In his reply, Harbhajan fired back sharply, telling the user to “get out of here,” while mocking the person’s handle. The situation escalated when the same user posted again, claiming that Harbhajan was jealous of Ashwin’s career and warning him about fading away. Harbhajan responded once more, writing a blunt message saying, "Kutte ko ghee nahin pachata aur tere jaise l*nd** ko jawab hazam nahin hua. Chal be tommy."

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The exchange revived a long-standing narrative often circulated on social media about a supposed rivalry between Harbhajan and Ashwin. However, both cricketers have repeatedly addressed such claims in the past, stating that there is mutual respect between them despite playing in different eras of Indian cricket.

As the IPL season continues to generate intense conversations online, the episode highlighted how commentators and former players frequently face criticism on social media platforms. Harbhajan’s fiery response quickly spread across the internet, adding another talking point to the already buzzing IPL 2026 chatter.