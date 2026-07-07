Tensions Flare! Rodri Sparks On-Field Bust-Up With Bernardo Silva After Spain's Win Over Portugal At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Tensions boiled over after Spain knocked Portugal out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with former Manchester City teammates Rodri and Bernardo Silva involved in a heated on-field confrontation moments before the final whistle. The fiery exchange came at the end of a dramatic Round of 16 clash that saw Spain edge Portugal 1-0 thanks to a late winner, ending Portugal's World Cup journey and bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign to a heartbreaking close.

The flashpoint occurred after Bernardo Silva squandered Portugal's last opportunity to force extra time with a stoppage-time header that sailed over the crossbar. Rodri immediately celebrated the miss in front of his former club teammate, reportedly tapping Silva on the head in the process. The gesture did not sit well with the Portuguese midfielder, who instantly confronted Rodri as the pair exchanged angry words before teammates and match officials stepped in to diffuse the situation.

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The incident surprised many fans given the duo's successful partnership at Manchester City, where they won multiple major trophies together. Social media quickly erupted with reactions as clips of the confrontation went viral, with supporters stunned to see two long-time teammates lose their cool on one of football's biggest stages.

Rodri later admitted he had gone too far with his celebration and apologized for his actions after the match. Despite the brief altercation, the Spanish midfielder acknowledged that emotions were running high in such a high-stakes knockout encounter. Spain, meanwhile, marched into the quarter-finals, while Portugal was left to reflect on another painful World Cup exit, marking the end of Ronaldo's legendary World Cup career.