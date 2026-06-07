Tensions Flare! Rafael Leao Sent Off In Heated Clash As Portugal Beat Chile Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Portugal’s final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered an unexpected setback after star winger Rafael Leao was sent off during a fiery warm-up clash against Chile, a match that eventually descended into a heated confrontation between players from both sides.

The incident occurred in first-half stoppage time following an aggressive challenge involving Joao Cancelo and Chile defender Felipe Faundez. What began as a disagreement between the two players quickly escalated as several teammates joined the altercation.

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Amid the chaos, Leao became involved in a confrontation with Chile's Ivan Roman, leading to both players receiving straight red cards from the referee. Reports indicate that Leao appeared to strike or slap his opponent during the scuffle, prompting the official to take immediate action.

The dismissal has sparked concern within the Portugal camp, with fears that the AC Milan forward could face further disciplinary action ahead of the World Cup. While the exact punishment remains uncertain, any suspension could potentially affect his availability for Portugal’s opening matches of the tournament.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Portugal recovered impressively in the second half. Goncalo Guedes broke the deadlock after coming on as a substitute, while Bruno Fernandes added a second goal to put the hosts firmly in control. Chile managed a late consolation through Lucas Cepeda, but Portugal held on for a 2-1 victory in a match that was ultimately overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Leao’s red card.