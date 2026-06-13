Tensions Flare At T20 Mumbai League 2026 Finals After Tushar Deshpande Argues With Gaurav Jathar

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 final witnessed a dramatic moment on Saturday evening as emotions boiled over between MSC Maratha Royals star Tushar Deshpande and ARCS Andheri batter Gaurav Jathar during a high-intensity title clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

The flashpoint came in the 19th over of ARCS Andheri's chase when Gaurav Jathar took the attack to spinner Irfan Umair. On the second ball of the over, Jathar launched a towering six, putting pressure back on the fielding side and energizing the Andheri dugout. However, the momentum shifted immediately on the very next delivery as Irfan trapped Jathar lbw for 23 off 17 balls

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Following the dismissal, celebrations from the fielding side and Jathar's visible frustration appeared to spark a heated verbal exchange involving MSC Maratha Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande. Players and umpires quickly intervened as tensions threatened to boil over during the high-stakes final. While the exact words exchanged were not audible, the incident briefly overshadowed a crucial turning point in the contest.

The tension did not end with Jathar's dismissal. Moments later, a player from the opposition side was seen approaching the ARCS Andheri dugout, where captain Shivam Dube and other teammates were seated. Eyewitnesses reported a fresh exchange of words involving Gaurav Jathar near the team area, prompting support staff and players from both camps to intervene. The situation was quickly brought under control, but the incident highlighted the intensity and high emotions surrounding the closing stages of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 final.