Tennis: Federer Is Retiring

Roger Federer from Switzerland poses with the trophy after he won his final match against David Goffin from Belgium at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 23, 2019. | Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP

After 20 Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 – he has had a series of knee operations – and so in that sense, his announcement on Thursday didn’t come as a surprise.

The tennis star had last appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time”. He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. AP