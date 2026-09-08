'Tell Him To Stop...': Stefanos Tsitsipas Shares Hilarious Taxi Driver Encounter Mocking His Bathroom Break Saga Amid US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas Shares Hilarious Taxi Driver Encounter | stefanos/X

Stefanos Tsitsipas has once again brought his trademark humour to the spotlight during the US Open, joking about one of the most talked-about aspects of his career: his bathroom breaks. The Greek star shared a hilarious fictional encounter with a New York taxi driver on X, turning the long-running controversy into a punchline.

“Taxi driver in New York asked me if I knew Stefanos Tsitsipas. I said, ‘We’re very close.’ He said, ‘Good. Tell him to stop taking bathroom breaks like he’s searching for Narnia.’ I pulled my hood up and pretended I was a tourist from Oslo,” Tsitsipas wrote.

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The post quickly caught attention because bathroom breaks have been a recurring talking point surrounding Tsitsipas, particularly since the 2021 US Open. His extended breaks during matches sparked criticism from opponents and fans, with Andy Murray among those who publicly questioned the length of his time off court. Tsitsipas, however, had defended himself by pointing out that he was operating within the rules.

The Greek star's latest joke came during his 2026 US Open campaign, where he reached the fourth round for the first time at Flushing Meadows. However, his run eventually came to an end against American Ben Shelton, who produced a dominant straight-sets victory. Shelton defeated Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Despite the disappointing exit, Tsitsipas appeared to have no problem poking fun at himself. His “Narnia” reference cleverly revisited a controversy that has followed him for years, showing that the Greek star can laugh at one of the most unusual chapters of his tennis career. The post added an entertaining moment to his otherwise challenging US Open campaign.