Telangana Golconda Masters: 19-Year-Old Vishesh Sharma Opens Four-Shot Lead After 64 In Hyderabad

Vishesh Sharma | File Photo

Hyderabad, September 3, 2026: Local favourite Vishesh Sharma moved four shots clear of the field after producing a six-under 64 in the third round of the INR 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Golf Association.

The 19-year-old, who began the day tied for the lead with Amardeep Malik, made seven birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 20-under 190.

Vishesh (60-66-64) has now held at least a share of the lead after each round. Playing at his home course, he followed his course-record-equalling opening 60 with rounds of 66 and 64 to establish a commanding advantage ahead of the final day.

Malik Remains Closest Challenger

Malik (61-65-68), a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI, remained the closest challenger at 16-under 194. The 41-year-old from Noida made three birdies and dropped his only shot on the par-three ninth for a two-under 68.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (64-64-68) moved up one place to third at 14-under 196. Baisoya, who began the round two shots behind the joint leaders, mixed four birdies with two bogeys in another 68.

Opening-round co-leader Dhruv Sheoran (60-67-70) of Gurugram made three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 70. He slipped to fourth at 13-under 197, seven shots behind Vishesh.

Home Course Provides Mental Boost

Despite his sizeable advantage, Vishesh said playing in familiar surroundings provided more of an emotional lift than a technical edge.

“Playing in Hyderabad is always special,” he said. “If there is an advantage, I would describe it as more of a morale and mental boost than a course advantage.”

Vishesh has tried to treat the tournament like one of his regular rounds at the venue, an approach that has helped him remain relaxed while leading a professional event.

“There is certainly a difference between playing a tournament here and playing a casual round,” he said. “But I try to approach it as though I’m playing a normal game with my friends. That helps me stay relaxed and manage the pressure.”

His round was held together by several important par saves, including one on the eighth after his ball came to rest in an awkward lie between the fringe and the rough. He recovered to about 12 feet and converted the putt.

Key Moments In Third Round

“That was a crucial par and helped me stay in the round,” Vishesh said. “The birdie on the 12th was another important moment. It helped me reset, gave the round fresh momentum and allowed me to add a few more birdies.”

His only bogey came on the par-four 13th, but he remained composed and continued to build his advantage.

“I was a little nervous at times, but I kept the ball in play and stayed patient,” he said.

The greens were quicker than during the first two rounds, a change Vishesh welcomed.

“I enjoy putting on faster greens because I like the feel of the ball rolling smoothly,” he said. “They were in phenomenal condition—probably among the best I’ve experienced while playing here.”

Focus On India Championship Qualification

Vishesh currently sits 25th on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, one position outside the top 24 who will earn places in the season-ending DP World India Championship. However, he is determined not to let the qualification race distract him during the final round.

“It is obviously a major goal, but I’m not thinking about it while I’m on the course,” he said. “Focusing on the rankings during a round would be futile and only create additional pressure.

“There are several experienced players behind me, but my approach will remain the same. I’ll continue doing what has worked for me all week and see what happens tomorrow.”

Talwar Surges With Nine-Under 61

The day’s lowest round came from current DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar (70-67-61), who surged from tied 17th to fifth at 12-under 198.

Talwar’s nine-under 61 featured an eagle on the par-five fifth, eight birdies and one bogey. He also finished strongly with birdies on two of his last three holes.

“I’ve struggled over the past couple of weeks and haven’t played at the level I expect from myself,” Talwar said. “Towards the end of the first round, I felt I was beginning to build some momentum, although yesterday was another fairly uneventful day.”

Talwar played alongside Veer Ahlawat and defending champion Jamal Hossain, his former teammates from 72 The League. The relaxed atmosphere within the group helped him rediscover his rhythm.

“Today felt different from the outset,” he said. “I was playing in a comfortable group, fed off the energy and managed to put together a good round.

“Jamal and Veer both made several birdies later in the round. We kept talking, exchanged a few smiles and maintained a relaxed atmosphere, which helped all of us.”

Talwar will represent India at the Asian Games in Japan from September 30 to October 3 alongside Ahlawat, the 2024 DP World PGTI Rankings champion.

“The eagle was an important moment, and finishing with two birdies on the last three holes made the round even more satisfying,” Talwar said. “I’m pleased with the score and, more importantly, with the direction in which my game is heading. Hopefully, I can put together another strong round tomorrow and get into contention.”

Youngest Cut-Maker Continues Progress

Panchkula’s 15-year-old Arjunveer Shishir (72-63-67), who became the youngest player to make the cut on the DP World PGTI, produced a bogey-free 67 to move into a share of 11th at eight-under 202.

Defending champion Jamal Hossain (72-66-72) of Bangladesh slipped from tied 24th to tied 41st at even-par 210.

Race To DP World India Championship

The Race to DP World India Championship is a competition to crown the DP World PGTI’s number one player, and this competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

The tournament is supported by Event Partners Telangana Tourism, Hyderabad Golf Association, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, The Q Golf Studio by Playroot Golf, DP World PGTI’s Umbrella Partner DP World, alongside Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Air India Maharaja Club and Kalyani.

About DP World Professional Golf Tour Of India

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’. DP World PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour).

DP World PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the DP World PGTI. The DP World PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri. Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

For more information on DP World PGTI, please visit our website: www.pgtofindia.com