Telangana DGP C.V. Anand Lights Up Hyderabad Cricket League With Blistering Century

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Telangana Director General of Police C. V. Anand turned heads with a stunning batting performance in the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s C Division One-Day League, smashing an unbeaten century for Secunderabad Club. Anand’s innings came in his first league appearance after becoming the state’s top cop, showcasing that his cricketing abilities remain as sharp as ever.

Opening the innings, Anand produced an explosive 126 not out from just 82 deliveries. He dominated the bowling attack with 21 fours and five sixes, providing the foundation for Secunderabad Club to post a massive 328/7 in 39 overs. His aggressive strokeplay was the highlight of an impressive team batting display.

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Anand was well supported by Jamsheed Hormusjee, who scored 77, while Sanjeev Reddy contributed 40. The pair helped Secunderabad Club recover strongly and build a formidable total after losing early wickets. Anand's unbeaten knock included a 164-run partnership with Hormusjee that shifted the momentum firmly in their team's favour.

The Telangana DGP also contributed with the ball, bowling five overs and conceding just eight runs without taking a wicket. Hyderabad District struggled during their chase and reached 72/3 in 21.1 overs before rain interrupted play. Secunderabad Club were subsequently declared winners under the VJD method.

Anand's century is particularly notable given his long-standing association with cricket. Reports note that he had been selected for Under-22 cricket during his younger days and continued playing after joining the Indian Police Service. His latest performance once again highlighted his passion for the sport despite the demanding responsibilities of serving as Telangana's DGP.