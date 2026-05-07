Teen Sensation Ira Jadhav Becomes Costliest Buy At First-Ever T20 Mumbai Women’s League Auction As MCA Ushers In New Era For Women’s Cricket | file photo

Mumbai: Teenager Ira Jadhav emerged as the top buy at the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction, held in Mumbai today, fetching ₹10 lakh from Aakash Tigers, as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked the start of a new phase for women’s cricket in the city.

Aakash Tigers secure 16-year-old Ira for ₹10 lakh; Sanika, Simran and Vrushali among key picks

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The auction saw intense bidding as franchises finalised their squads for the upcoming Season 1. A total of 363 players went under the hammer, with teams focusing on a strong mix of youth and proven domestic performers. Franchises spent a total of ₹1.47 crore at the auction, picking 50 players.

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Ira, who grabbed attention after becoming the first Indian to score a triple century in U-19 cricket last year, was the standout pick of the auction, highlighting the league’s focus on providing a platform to emerging talent.

Earlier, the MCA announced the Icon Players, with Sayali Satghare (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Saima Thakor (Thane Sky Risers) and Humaira Kazi (Aakash Tigers) forming the core of their respective squads.

Among other notable signings, India U-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain Sanika Chalke was picked up by Aakash Tigers for ₹5.50 lakh.

Thane Sky Risers secured key additions in Vrushali Bhagat (₹6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia (₹4.50 lakh) and Zeal Dmello (₹4.50 lakh).

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons, meanwhile, assembled a strong unit with the likes of Simran Shaikh (₹7 lakh), Hurley Gala (₹5 lakh) and Riya Chaudhari (₹5.50 lakh).

Aakash Tigers further built depth with the additions of Fatima Jaffer (₹4.25 lakh), Mitali Mhatre (₹2.75 lakh) and Jeeya Mandrawadkar (₹1.50 lakh).

The T20 Mumbai Women’s League is aimed at strengthening the city’s women’s cricket structure by providing a competitive platform for talent identification, development and progression. It also reflects the MCA’s commitment to building a sustainable pathway for women’s cricket, while creating opportunities for players to transition to higher levels of the game.

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Ira expressed her excitement about being part of the league. She said: "I am really grateful to MCA and Aakash Tigers for having so much faith in me and trust in me. I am really happy, and I hope I make the best of this opportunity. I am looking forward to giving my best in this tournament. It is really good for young players like me to have such good exposure, and MCA giving all these facilities and venues like the Wankhede Stadium is a really big stepping stone for all of us. I hope to go ahead and make the best out of this opportunity."

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Ajinkya Naik, President, MCA, said: “The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction marks a significant milestone in our vision to strengthen the women’s cricketing ecosystem. Seeing a young talent like Ira Jadhav emerge as one of the standout picks today reflects the depth of promise in our grassroots structure and the opportunities this league is set to create. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in identifying, nurturing and elevating the next generation of cricketers while building on Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy.”

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Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, added: “The T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction has laid a strong foundation for what promises to be a highly competitive and professionally structured tournament. The way franchises have approached team-building, with a clear focus on both emerging talent and experienced players, reflects the vision behind this league. It is particularly encouraging to see young players being recognised and rewarded, which underlines our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities and a robust pathway for women’s cricket in Mumbai.”

The T20 Mumbai Women’s League aims to strengthen the city’s women’s cricket structure by providing a competitive platform for talent identification and development.

The auction for the men’s tournament will be held later today, with the action available on JioHotstar.

Complete Squads:

SoBo Mumbai Falcons: Sayali Satghare (Icon Player), Simran Shaikh (₹7 lakh), Hurley Gala (₹5 lakh), Riya Chaudhari (₹5.50 lakh), Akshaya Shinde (₹3.25 lakh), Megan Rodrigues (₹1 lakh), Janhvi Kate (₹3.25 lakh), Vedika Nikam (₹1 lakh), Sanmaya Upadhyay (₹1 lakh), Saumyaa Tamang (₹1 lakh), Aarohi Bambode (₹2 lakh), Yashika Rawat (₹1 lakh), Reshma Nayrak (₹2.50 lakh), Swara Jadhav (₹1.50 lakh), Siddheshwari Pagdhare (₹2.50 lakh), Sarika Koli (₹2 lakh), Vanshika Kothakar (₹1 lakh).

Thane Sky Risers: Saima Thakor (Icon Player), Vrushali Bhagat (₹6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia (₹4.50 lakh), Zeal Dmello (₹4.50 lakh), Mansi Patil (₹2.75 lakh), Ashwini Nishad (₹2 lakh), Soumya Singh (₹4 lakh), Kashish Nirmal (₹3 lakh), Prakashikha Naik (₹2 lakh), Trisha Parmar (₹1 lakh), Kinjal Kumari (₹2.75 lakh), Nivya Ambre (₹2 lakh), Shourya Kadam (₹1 lakh), Heeya Pandit (₹1 lakh), Diya Chalwad (₹1 lakh), Mahek Pokar (₹3.25 lakh).

Aakash Tigers: Humaira Kazi (Icon Player), Ira Jadhav (₹10 lakh), Sanika Chalke (₹5.50 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (₹4.25 lakh), Jeeya Mandrawadkar (₹1.50 lakh), Siddhi Pawar (₹1.75 lakh), Manali Dakshini (₹3.75 lakh), Siddhi Kamthe (₹1 lakh), Jagravi Pawar (₹3.75 lakh), Ritika Yadav (₹1.25 lakh), Kimaya Rane (₹1 lakh), Batul Pereira (₹2 lakh), Mitali Mhatre (₹2.75 lakh), Mulla Alina Farid (₹1 lakh), Samruddhi Rawool (₹2 lakh), Gargee Warang (₹1 lakh).