TEC Pro Series Spring for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege

The Esports Club, in partnership with Ubisoft, announced the TEC Pro Series Spring Edition for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege - the first official event on the road to the brand new 2022 South Asia Nationals.

The restructured competitive ecosystem now provides teams and aspiring players of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege a brand new year-long calendar of events. The South Asia Nationals will remain the highest tier of competition for players with a prize pool of $10,000 at the end of the year.

The TEC Pro Series Spring event is the first of 3 events that players will get to take part in over the course of the year.

Each event carries its own independent prize pool of $2000 and will also award the top 8 teams with South Asia Nationals Qualification Points. After the conclusion of the Fall Edition of the TEC Pro Series, the 8 teams with the highest number of South Asia Nationals Qualification Points will proceed to the 2022 South Asia Nationals for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege.

Sign Ups for the TEC Pro Series Spring Edition are now open on The Esports Club Website.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said, “The TEC Pro Series circuit is the perfect way for teams to compete and hone their skills as they try to qualify for the South Asia Nationals at the end of the year”

“The level of enthusiasm and passion shown by the South Asian Rainbow Six Siege community is fantastic, and we are always looking at ways to further support this” says Natalie Williams, Head of Retail, Events & Marketing Export, Ubisoft.

Mansoor Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, said, “We are committed to helping develop the esports ecosystem for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege from the ground up. While the TEC Pro Series and South Asia Nationals provide teams with a more professional competitive experience, we’re going to continue investing in grassroots events to cater to the extended player base by enabling them to also enjoy a competitive experience of a different nature.”

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:39 PM IST