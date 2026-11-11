Team Spain White Clinch ‘Cup Of Nations’ Title In Mumbai As 20 International Teams Battle For F1 Sim Racing Glory | File photo

Mumbai, 10th November: Team Spain White were crowned as the ‘Cup of Nations’ champions at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, that witnessed 40 sim racing drivers with 20 world champions from around the globe competing for three days. Organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) in partnership with Formula 1, the competition featured India's representatives participating for the first-ever international sim racing event the country has seen. The top two finishers from the F1® Sim Racing India Open 2026, Karl Verghese and Siddharth Sathgare, represented Team India Orange.

Ismael Fahssi led the charge for Team Spain White, winning all four races in the final to secure he title with 103 points. Partnering Fahssi, Alejandro Loureiro helped secure the top spot, as they finished ahead of Team Netherlands Red, represented by Thomas Ronhaar and Matthijs van Erven, who claimed second place with 60 points. Team Hungary Red, featuring Dani Bereznay and Gabor Csontos, completed the podium with 49 points.

Speaking after his victory, Ismael Fahssi said, “Representing Spain and winning this title means a lot to me. It's special to be able to represent my country on an international stage like this and bring this achievement home. I am incredibly happy with how everything came together, and to finish with four wins from four races makes the experience even more memorable.”

The Cup of Nations followed a double-elimination format, beginning on 7th November with the 20 participating teams divided into two groups for the opening rounds. The competition then moved through the knockout stages with teams fighting to avoid elimination. The final day featured the second round of elimination, followed by Grand Final, where the Top 10 teams competed for the title.

The Grand Final was contested across four circuits from the Formula 1 calendar:

· Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico)

· Interlagos Circuit (Brazil)

· Lusail International Circuit (Qatar)

· Yas Marina Circuit (UAE)

The ‘Cup of Nations’ marks an important milestone in MFRL’s efforts to build a stronger motorsport ecosystem in India. Through its One in a Billion initiative, supported by a ₹3 crore Driver Development Fund, MFRL aims to identify emerging talent from across the country and create structured pathways for their development. By bringing international sim racing competition to India and providing a platform for Indian drivers to compete alongside established global talent, the F1® Sim Racing India Open reinforces the organisation’s vision of making motorsport more accessible and nurturing the next generation of Indian racers.

Cup of Nations Final Team Standings:

About Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited

Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) is one of India’s most ambitious high-performance sporting organisations, focused on building a world-class ecosystem for talent development, competition and global sporting excellence. Founded in 2019, MFRL has emerged as a pioneering force in Indian motorsport with a vision to create structured pathways for young Indian athletes to compete at the highest level. MFRL is the current Formula Regional Middle East Trophy Teams' and Drivers' champion and the UAE4 Series Drivers' Champion.

Mumbai Falcons has earned recognition as the first Indian team to win an FIA-accredited single-seater Championship, securing both the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles at the 2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship. The team has also competed in leading international Championship s including the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and F4 Middle East Championship, while supporting grassroots motorsport in India and its involvement in sim racing talent pathways.

Beyond motorsport, MFRL is expanding into a broader high-performance sports ecosystem, including cricket through its ownership of SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League. Across every sporting venture, Mumbai Falcons combines data, discipline, innovation and athlete-first development to help shape India’s next generation of champions.

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