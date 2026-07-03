Team India Watches 'Dhurandhar' Movie On Bus Ride To Manchester Ahead Of 2nd T20I vs England | Video

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Team India's journey to Manchester ahead of the second T20I against England wasn't just about tactics and preparation, it also featured a dose of Bollywood entertainment. A video that has surfaced on social media shows the Indian players watching the action film Dhurandhar together while travelling by team bus, giving fans a glimpse of the squad's relaxed atmosphere before another crucial contest.

The players appeared to be enjoying the movie during the road trip to Manchester after the opening T20I of the series was abandoned due to persistent rain. With the second match now taking on added significance, the team seemed to strike the perfect balance between recovery and preparation, using the travel time to unwind together. The clip quickly grabbed attention online, with fans delighted to see the cricketers sharing a light-hearted moment off the field.

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The cheerful bus ride comes after the rain washed out the series opener, leaving both teams eager to get on the field and take the lead in the five-match contest. With the first game ending without a result, all eyes will now be on Manchester as India and England look to break the deadlock. Moments like these also highlight the close-knit bond within the Indian dressing room, with the players making the most of their time together despite the weather disruption.

Watching Dhurandhar together also sparked excitement among fans, many of whom joked that the team was drawing inspiration from the action-packed film before stepping onto the cricket field. Social media was flooded with reactions praising the camaraderie within the squad, while others were thrilled to spot the players enjoying one of Bollywood's latest releases during their journey.

With spirits high and the dressing room appearing relaxed, Team India will now shift its complete focus to the second T20I in Manchester. After a fun-filled bus ride featuring Dhurandhar, the players will hope to begin the series on a winning note after the rain-forced abandonment of the opener.