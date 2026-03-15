'Bhai Isko Abhi Delete Kar De': Shivam Dube's Funny Interaction With Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Home Goes Viral; WATCH

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Indian cricketer Shivam Dube recently grabbed attention on social media after a video captured a humorous interaction between him and paparazzi outside his residence in Mumbai. The light-hearted moment quickly went viral, offering fans a glimpse of the all-rounder’s playful personality away from the cricket field.

The incident took place outside Dube’s luxury apartment complex in Andheri West, a building known for housing several celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries. In the clip, the cricketer is seen near the reception area while speaking on the phone when a paparazzo approaches him with a camera. Though slightly surprised at first, Dube greets the photographer politely.

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As the interaction continues, the photographer congratulates the Indian star for making the nation proud after the team’s recent triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Dube responds with a smile and a friendly gesture, acknowledging the praise.

The moment becomes even more amusing when the cricketer jokingly tells the paparazzi, “Bhai isko abhi delete kar de,” after realizing he is being recorded. The playful request triggers laughter among those present, making the brief exchange even more entertaining for viewers online.

The viral video once again highlights how off-field moments involving Indian cricketers often resonate strongly with fans, who enjoy seeing their favorite stars in spontaneous and relatable situations.