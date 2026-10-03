Team India Star Abhishek Sharma's Father Reacts To Historic Gold Against Pakistan At Asian Games 2026 | X | IANS

Abhishek Sharma's father celebrates India's historic gold medal win, praises his son's match-winning contribution and hopes for another victory in the upcoming West Indies series

Team India's victory over Pakistan in the men's T20 final at the 2026 Asian Games brought pride and happiness to the country. Among those celebrating the historic gold medal was Rajkumar Sharma, father of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who played a key role in the team's victory.

Abhishek delivered an explosive performance in the final, scoring 61 runs off just 28 balls. His innings, which included six fours and five sixes, helped India post a challenging total of 211/6 in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers then restricted Pakistan to 192/6, securing a 19-run victory and the gold medal.

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Abhishek's contribution at the top of the order proved crucial in India's triumph. His aggressive batting gave the team the momentum it needed in the final against Pakistan and helped set the stage for a memorable win.

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Meanwhile, Abhishek's father Rajkumar Sharma reacted to the team's memorable win and said, "I congratulate Team India on winning the gold medal today. This was the first time our cricket team participated in the Asian Games, and the BCCI sent a very good team with very talented players. Everyone performed well and won today’s match against Pakistan..."

He also spoke about India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Speaking to IANS in Amritsar, Punjab, he expressed hope that India would continue its winning run in the series.

"The match is on the 6th; they will reach on the 5th and play the match on the 6th. The entire team will be reaching there, and it will be a good series because the West Indies team is also very good. I hope we win that series as well," he said.