Team India Players Varun Chakravarthy & Washington Sundar Perform Girivalam, Completing Sacred 14 KM Walk After T20 World Cup Triumph; Video

Following India’s historic victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Indian cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar visited the holy town of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu to perform the sacred ritual known as Girivalam. The two spinners undertook the spiritual walk around the Arunachala Hill as a gesture of gratitude after India clinched their third T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in the final.

The duo completed the 14-kilometre circumambulation around the Arunachala Hill. Girivalam is considered a powerful act of penance and thanksgiving in Tamil culture. After offering prayers at the Arulmigu Annamalaiyar Temple, both players began the barefoot walk late in the evening to avoid heavy crowds and the daytime heat. Despite their attempt to keep the visit low-key, fans and devotees recognized the World Cup winners and gathered to take selfies with them.

Both Chakravarthy and Sundar played important roles in India’s successful World Cup campaign. Chakravarthy emerged as one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers with 14 wickets, while Sundar contributed with disciplined bowling and crucial support with the bat. For the two players, who have faced injuries and time away from the national team in recent years, the pilgrimage symbolised gratitude and a personal tribute to their journey back to success on the international stage.

'He Was Very Angry...': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Apologising To Axar Patel After T20 WC Selection Snub

India captain Suryakumar Yadav recently revealed that he apologised to teammate Axar Patel after the all-rounder was left out of the playing XI during a match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The decision, taken during India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa, reportedly left Axar disappointed and angry, as he had been an important part of the squad throughout the tournament.

Speaking about the incident later, Suryakumar admitted that Axar had every reason to feel upset about the selection call. The skipper said he immediately approached Axar in the dressing room and apologised for the decision. "He was very angry and he should have been. He's an experienced player, he leads a franchise. He should be angry," Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

Despite the temporary tension, Axar remained supportive of the team and continued to contribute whenever given the opportunity. India went on to have a successful campaign, eventually winning the tournament and securing their third T20 World Cup title. The episode highlighted the difficult decisions captains and coaches often face in major tournaments, as well as the importance of communication and unity within the team.