Team India Change Hotels, Dressing Room For IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final To Break Ahmedabad 'Jinx'

Team India have arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand on Sunday. With the Narendra Modi Stadium not being a happy hunting ground, BCCI have opted to change hotels and even the dressing room for the summit clash. In the last 3 ICC games at the venue, India have lost twice, including the 2023 World Cup Final.

As per PTI, the BCCI has changed India's team hotel ahead of the final.

While no one will come on record but it is only fair to mention that during team's previous couple of stays in the earlier hotel in Ahmedabad, they lost two big matches (2023 ODI WC final and this year's Super 8s against SA).

One of India's most painful losses at the Narendra Modi Stadium came in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. India had played well throughout the tournament but lost to Australia by six wickets in the final. The defeat was a big disappointment for both the team and the fans.