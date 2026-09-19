Team India Asian Games Kit Issue Finally Resolved; BCCI Jersey To Be Worn Against Japan

Team India will wear the BCCI jersey for its upcoming Asian Games match against Japan, while the team has also received its official Asian Games kits for the remainder of the tournament. The development brings an end to the kit-related uncertainty that had surrounded the Indian contingent.

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As per PTI, there has been plenty of back and forth between BCCI and Indian Olympic Association's kit supplier JSW Inspire regarding the jersey of the players. The Shreyas Iyer led-side is scheduled to depart from the national capital early morning on Sunday.

The issue now appears to be resolved, with the Indian team having received its official Asian Games kits, which will be used for the rest of the tournament. The kits were provided after efforts to address the logistical issue concerning the team’s tournament apparel. With the matter settled, the players now have the required official kits for their remaining matches.

For the match against Japan, however, Team India will take the field in its BCCI jersey. The decision provides clarity on the team’s attire for the immediate fixture. The official Asian Games kits will be available for use in the matches that follow.

Given it is a bilateral game and not part of the Asian Games, Shreyas Iyer and Co will wear their standard international cricket jersey. For the Asian Games, the kit will switch to the JSW produced attire.