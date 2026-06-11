Taylor Swift Lights Up Madison Square Garden During NBA Finals Clash Between Knicks & Spurs | Video

NBA/X

Taylor Swift added even more star power to an electric atmosphere at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night as she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The global music superstar was spotted courtside in New York City, drawing huge attention from fans both inside the arena and across social media.

Swift arrived alongside sisters Alana and Este Haim, with the trio sporting matching Knicks-inspired shirts. The singer wore a blue "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, a playful tribute to both the New York franchise and legendary musician Stevie Nicks. Her appearance came just a day after she made headlines for a surprise performance at the premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles.

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The packed celebrity row featured several notable names from the worlds of entertainment and sports. Taylor's presence further highlighted the growing crossover between the worlds of music, entertainment, and professional sports.

As the NBA Finals continue to captivate basketball fans, Swift's appearance became one of the night's biggest talking points. With Madison Square Garden already buzzing for a crucial Game 4, the arrival of one of the world's most recognizable celebrities added another unforgettable chapter to an already memorable Finals series.