Tavengwa Mukuhlani Becomes First Zimbabwean To Become ICC Deputy Chairman; Jay Shah Hails 'Significant Milestone' | X

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the new Deputy Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will hold the position until November 2027.

Mukuhlani, who also represents Zimbabwe on the ICC Board, will take over from Imran Khwaja following his departure. He becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as ICC Deputy Chairperson.

Extensive Experience

Mukuhlani is a member of the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs and Nominations Committees. He also chairs the ICC HR and Remuneration Committee.

His appointment comes at an important time for African cricket, with Zimbabwe set to co-host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 along with South Africa and Namibia.

The tournament will mark the return of the ODI World Cup to Africa after 24 years with Mukuhlani expected to play a key role in cricket administration during this period.

Jay Shah Congratulates Mukuhlani

ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated Mukuhlani on his appointment and highlighted his experience in cricket administration.

"I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his election as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board," Shah said.

Shah also called Mukuhlani's appointment a "significant milestone for Zimbabwe", as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to take up the ICC Deputy Chair role.

"With cricket expanding globally and returning to the Olympic Games, strong leadership will be vital. I wish Tavengwa every success in his new role," Shah added.

Mukuhlani Looks Ahead To New Role

Mukuhlani thanked the ICC Board Directors for their confidence and said he was looking forward to working with Shah and other members of the board.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC," Mukuhlani said.

He added that cricket is entering an exciting phase with its global expansion and return to the Olympic Games, and said he would work towards creating more opportunities for ICC Members and reaching new audiences.