Tata Mumbai Marathon Wins ‘Strongest Economic Impact – Emerging Markets’ In The Brand Finance Marathons 50 | File Pic

Mumbai, November 04, 2026: The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), promoted by Procam International, has secured 21st position among the world’s top 50 marathon brands in the 2026 edition of the Brand Finance Marathons Top 50 study and has won the coveted award in the ‘Strongest Economic Impact – Emerging Markets’ category. The dual recognition highlights the event’s global standing and the wider economic significance of mass-participation sport.

The recognition comes as Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, releases its second annual study of marathon brands, examining their strength, appeal and broader economic and societal contributions. The 2026 study assessed more than 75 marathons across nine markets, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia, to establish a global ranking of marathon brands.

The report estimates that the world’s top 50 marathons generated a combined US$6 billion in economic impact for their host cities in 2025. Beyond the race itself, marathons can stimulate tourism, hospitality, retail and other local businesses, while bringing communities together through sport. The findings underline the growing significance of marathons as contributors to the economic and social fabric of their host cities. ( new report from Brand Finance )

Commenting on the recognition, Vivek Singh, Jt. Managing Director, Procam International, said, “Marathons are no longer just races; they are engines of participation, city pride and economic activity. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has shown what an indigenously grown sporting property can become when purpose, scale and community come together. Brand Finance’s recognition strengthens our resolve to build an even larger running movement, deepen the marathon’s impact on India, and take our sporting ambition further onto the global stage; with a legacy measured not only in miles run, but in lives, livelihoods and communities moved forward.”

Adrion Terron, Head – Corporate Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is a celebration of Mumbai’s resilience, dynamism and inclusive spirit. Over the years, it has evolved into a race that resonates with people across generations, creating a sense of belonging while contributing to the city’s profile as a destination for major sporting events. This international recognition reflects the marathon’s continued relevance and its ability to inspire communities, encourage participation and create a positive influence on the country.”

Michelle Taylor, Global Head, Sports Sponsorships, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is a powerful example of how sport can bring communities together and inspire healthier, more active lifestyles. Its growing international profile reflects the incredible energy of Mumbai and its running community. At TCS, we’re proud to support sporting initiatives that promote wellbeing, strengthen connections and inspire people to embrace fitness in their everyday lives.”

“There’s something special about a marathon. People from all walks of life come together, each with a personal goal and the determination to keep moving forward. That spirit resonates deeply with our ‘Customer First’ philosophy. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has become much more than a race. It not only inspires healthier lifestyles but also brings communities together. We are proud to continue our association with this iconic movement that creates such a positive impact,” said Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Scott Moore, Head of Sports Services, Brand Finance, said, “The growth of marathon running across Asia, particularly in India, reflects the rising influence of mass-participation sport. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has played an increasingly important role in supporting India’s running ecosystem, demonstrating how a well-established marathon can inspire participation, attract commercial investment and generate economic value. Its recognition underscores the growing potential of marathon brands to shape sporting culture and create lasting impact for their host cities.”

The recognition marks another milestone in the Tata Mumbai Marathon’s journey, reflecting the potential of a mass-participation sporting event to build a globally recognised brand while creating value that extends well beyond race day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/