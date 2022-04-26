Tata IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (CSK) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

RCB defeated RR by 4 wickets in the first leg at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB (playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR (playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:02 PM IST