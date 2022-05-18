Tata IPL 2022: LSG win toss, elect to bat against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar got a chance with Ajinkya Rahane being ruled out due to an injury, while Lucknow made three changes, bringing in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham in place of Krunal Pandya, D Chameera and A Badoni. Krunal Pandya missed out due to a niggle.

Playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:10 PM IST