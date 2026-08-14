Tanzid Hasan Tamim Scripts History With Bangladesh’s First-Ever Test Century On Australian Soil | Video | X

Darwin: Playing in just his second Test match, young left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century on Australian soil on day two of the ongoing first Test on Friday.

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Tanzid, 25, produced a disciplined yet aggressive 101 off 190 balls to put the visitors firmly in the driver’s seat. Tanzid’s landmark knock surpassed former opener Hannan Sarkar’s 23-year-old record of 76, which was previously the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia back in 2003 in Cairns.

Building on the early momentum provided by speedster Hasan Mahmud’s brilliant figures of 6-55 that skittled Australia out for a paltry 198 on day one, Tanzid anchored Bangladesh’s response with remarkable composure against a formidable home attack featuring Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.

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Surviving an early scare when he was dropped on zero by Lyon in the second over, Tanzid showed elite temperament. He forged a solid 102-run second-wicket partnership with Mominul Haque (49) before skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined him to further stretch the visitors' lead.

While being very strong through the off-side, Tanzid reached his maiden Test hundred in 188 balls with a crisp punch to long-off, and celebrated the milestone alongside his captain after punching the air in delight. His watchful innings included eight boundaries and a towering straight six off Beau Webster, before falling to Lyon by chipping straight to long-off.

"This is very special for me because this is the first time I am here. They came at me very differently and I was trying to play normal cricket shots and keep calm myself. I wasn't trying too much. I just played the ball," a grinning Tanzid told Fox Cricket at the tea break. Despite his departure, Tanzid’s historic effort has placed Bangladesh in a commanding position to press for a famous victory.

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