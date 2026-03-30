 Tanuj Dayal Extends Winning Streak At All India Chess Masters Season 3; Elfeej John Shines In Round 2
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Tanuj Dayal Extends Winning Streak At All India Chess Masters Season 3; Elfeej John Shines In Round 2

Tanuj Dayal continued his strong form at the All India Chess Masters (Season 3) in Mumbai, defeating Avyan Ingole to register his second consecutive win and reach two points. Meanwhile, Prisha Margaj lost to Elfeej John, who now also has two points. Other notable results included wins for Shreyansh Somaiya, Deepak Soni, and Palaash Mapara.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
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Tanuj Dayal Extends Winning Streak At All India Chess Masters Season 3; Elfeej John Shines In Round 2 |

Mumbai: Tanuj Dayal (2 points) maintained his impressive form to register his second consecutive win at the end of the second round of the All India Chess Masters (Season 3) and played at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Pedder Road on Sunday.

Playing with the black pieces, Dayal defeated a young Avyan Ingole (1 point) and now has two points in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Prisha Margaj, who had tasted success in the opening round, suffered a defeat losing to youngster Elfeej John (2 points) in the second round. Elfeej now has two points to his credit.

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Results – round-2 (top-10): Shreyansh Somaiya (2) beat Raj Gaikwad (1) - 1-0, Avyan Ingole (1) lost to Tanuj Dayal (2) – 0-1, Arjun Singh (1.5) drew with Purab Shah (1.5) – 0.5-0.5, Arjun Choudhary (1) lost to Deepak Soni (2) 0-1, Kathit Shelar (1) lost to Pragnay Singh (1) – 0-1; Elfeej John (2) beat Prisha Margaj (1) – 1-0, Prijesh Vellyatuparambil (1) lost to Ayush Yadav (2) – 0t-1, Jiana Dharamsey (1) lost to AFM Sohum Pawar (2) – 0-1, Palaash Mapara (2) beat Sanket Chaudhary (1) – 1-0, Pratik Yadnik (2) beat Anish Doshi (1) – 1-0.

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