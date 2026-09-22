Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces ₹75 Lakh Cash Reward For Asian Games 2026 Gold Medallist Kamalini

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces ₹75 Lakh Cash Prize For Asian Games 2026 Gold Medallist Kamalini | X

Chennai, September 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay congratulated the India Women's Cricket team after their gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 final to win the gold medal. Madurai-born 18-year-old cricketer G Kamalini was also a part of the Indian squad. Vijay announced a reward of Rs 75 lakh for Kamalini in a social media post.

Vijay also praised Kamalini for being part of the historic victory. He announced that the Tamil Nadu government will provide the young cricketer with a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh in recognition of her achievement.

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The Chief Minister said that the state government would continue to support talented sportspersons like Kamalini. He added that her success would inspire and give confidence to the youth and women of Tamil Nadu.

Kamalini has been part of India's recent international campaigns and was also included in the squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Her latest achievement adds another major milestone to her young cricket career.

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Kamalini did not get a chance to bat in the final as India's top order posted a massive 216/3. However, she contributed on the field during the second innings in which she executed a sharp run out combination with wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh to dismiss Mithali Ayodhya.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Social Media Post

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the Indian women's team, who have achieved a historic feat by winning the gold medal in the women's cricket category at the 20th Asian Games currently taking place in Japan, and to the sportswoman Kamalini from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who is a member of that team.

Appreciating the great achievement of cricketer Kamalini, on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, a prestigious cash award of Rs 75 lakhs will be given.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will always stand as firm support for all talented sportspersons like her. This victory of Kamalini will provide new inspiration and confidence to the youth and women of Tamil Nadu. I wish her many more achievements!