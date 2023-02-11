Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament: Parsee Gymkhana sail into semis

Mumbai: Parsee Gymkhana sailed into the semi-finals defeating hosts Bombay Gymkhana by seven wickets in first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S.-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023 and played at the Bombay Gymkhana ground, late Thursday night.

Former champions Parsee Gymkhana electing to field first, bowled well to restrict Bombay Gymkhana to a reasonable total of 131 all out in 20 overs. The Bombay Gymkhana innings was boosted, courtesy the composed half century effort from Pranav Kela who scored a 43-ball 52 runs with five boundaries. Ashay Dubey was the next best batsman who made a contribution of 21 runs. Parsee Gymkhana’s Sagar Udesh 3 for 19, Shams Mulani 2 for 23 were the main bowlers who claimed most of the wickets.

Chasing a modest target for victory, Parsee Gymkhana lost the top three batsmen before cruising past the finish line making 134 for the loss of 3 wickets in 16.5 overs. Parsee Gymkhana opening bat Kevin D’Almeida scored 33 runs, Aditya Tare chipped in with 24 runs and Sachin Yadav remained unbeaten on 33 runs to steer the team to the 7-wicket victory and a place in the semi-finals.

In the penultimate round, Parsee Gymkhana will meet the winners of the match to be played between last year’s runners-up MIG Colts and Islam Gymkhana.

Brief scores: Bombay Gymkhana 131 all out, 20 overs (Pranav Kela 52 (43-balls, 5x4s), Ashay Dubey 21; Sagar Udesh 3/19, Shams Mulani 2/23, Atif Atarwala 2/26) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 134 for 3 wickets, 16.5 overs (Kevin D’Almeida 33, Sachin Yadav 33*, Aditya Tare 24). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 7 wickets.

