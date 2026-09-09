Take A Look At Ben Shelton's Net Worth, Prize Money Earnings, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Take A Look At Ben Shelton's Net Worth | Ben Shelton/Instagram

Ben Shelton has seen his profile and earnings rise rapidly as he continues to establish himself among the leading names in American tennis. Following his stunning victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 US Open, attention has also turned to the 23-year-old’s growing fortune. According to a Times of India report, Shelton’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million in 2026.

Shelton’s latest US Open triumph further underlined his growing stature on the ATP Tour. He defeated Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set quarterfinal, winning 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) in a match that lasted four hours and 28 minutes. The victory sent Shelton into the semifinals and marked his first career win over Alcaraz.

A significant portion of Shelton’s wealth has come through his performances on the tennis court. The Times of India reports that his career prize money has surpassed $13.3 million, with more than $1.8 million earned during the 2026 season. His impressive Grand Slam performances, including semifinal appearances at the 2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open, have played a major role in his rise.

Endorsement Deals

Shelton has also developed an impressive portfolio of endorsement deals. He has partnerships with major brands including Rolex, On Running, Yonex, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, Thorne Health and Bose. His growing popularity away from the court has also been boosted by his appearance in Netflix’s Break Point and his YouTube series, helping him build a commercial profile beyond tournament earnings.

Shelton’s financial growth has coincided with a breakthrough period in his career. In 2026, he added titles in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart and climbed as high as World No. 5. His latest US Open run could further increase both his prize money and commercial value. With the American still only 23, his estimated $4 million net worth could rise considerably if he continues producing major victories and deep Grand Slam runs.