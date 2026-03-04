 'Take A Bow': Netizens Hail Finn Allen's Heroics After Record Century At Eden Gardens Ahead Of KKR Stint In IPL 2026
Finn Allen put on a batting masterclass at the Eden Gardens to power New Zealand to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Allen smashed the fastest T20 World Cup century, in just 33 balls against an attack featuring the likes of Rabada and Marco Jansen. The Kiwi opener's brutal hitting had KKR fans gushing in excitement with the IPL 2026 also around the corner.

Sreehari Menon, Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Allen, who will be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders in another three weeks' time, smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving entire South African team dumbfounded.

The century, fastest ever across all editions of T20 World Cup, was an exhibition of brute power hitting that Eden Gardens has ever witnessed.

Netizens hail KKR star

Between Allen and Seifert, the duo hit 13 boundaries and six sixes. The match as a contest was as good as over within the powerplay when 84 runs were scored -- 22 coming in the sixth over bowled by Corbin Bosch.

Both Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will feature for KKR in the IPL 2026, expected to kick off on March 28.

