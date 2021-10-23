T20 World Cup fever: Pubs the place to catch India-Pakistan clash

It has been more than a year since Mumbai last saw nightlife as the pandemic stole the sheen off the Mumbaikars. And come October 23, the doors of the restaurants will be open till after midnight, getting the financial capital back to the old days.

Mumbai is home to some amazing pubs and bars that are perfect to grab a few drinks and unwind while watching the game. With enough football, cricket and tennis fans to fill many stadiums, the energy during matches is electric at these bars, with patrons turning up in their team jerseys and colours ready to cheer their favourites on to victory.

And with the much-awaited India-Pakistan Men’s T20 World Cup opener scheduled for Sunday from 7.30pm, one has the option of watching the screening from any of the sports bars to experience the spirit of sportsmanship. Watching your team play to win with friends and fellow fans will be an experience like no other. And if you’re lucky, you just might be able to grab some amazing discounts as well.

One of the most popular places in South Mumbai is Marine Plaza Spotty Bar, which is a favourite among sports enthusiasts. Located at 29, Marine Drive, opp. CCI Club, Churchgate, they typically offer great value-for-money deals during the sports season and for the Men’s T20 World Cup, they have made arrangements to screen on huge LED screens for an immersive viewing experience. During live matches, the energy in the bar is quite infectious promising you a good time.

“Yes, we are open and it will be a different experience and one has to be there to get the feel,” said Ankit Jadhav, staff member of the hotel.

“There are no offers as we have just opened and maybe in days to come, we could have something special. But, we have made special arrangements for screening the matches live and we are open from 5 pm to midnight,” added Jadhav.

Clubs have also made sure their members make the best of it during the matches, especially when India are playing, and Bandra Kurla Complex is one such place wherein members can have a good time.

All pub regulars in the city have visited Geoffrey’s, one of the oldest pubs in the city, and this is a great spot to catch live screenings of matches owing to its comfortable, warm and energetic vibe. With an English bar ambiance, some great food, and even better discounts, this place should definitely top your list.

Happy hours are yet to make a comeback.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:45 PM IST