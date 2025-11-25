 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo

India will resume their rivalry with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup next year. After three heated clashes in the Asia Cup, the two teams will lock horns in Colombo on February 15. India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group again, with the Men in Blue entering the tournament as defending champions.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Defending champions India have been drawn alongside eternal rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Delhi are set to host the games in the tournament, with Pakistan set to play their matches in Colombo. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 15 in Colombo.

India will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 across five iconic venues when the tournament kicks off on February 7. Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host games in India, with Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium to host all Pakistan.

India T20 WC Schedule

February 7, 7:00 PM, India vs USA, Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

February 12, 7:00 PM, India vs Namibia, Delhi

February 15, 7:00 PM, India vs Pakistan, Colombo

February 18, 7:00 PM, India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad

About T20 World Cup

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In...

India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK...

Breaking! Rohit Sharma Appointed Brand Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Breaking! Rohit Sharma Appointed Brand Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Did Palash Muchhal Decided To Postpone Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana? Palash's Mother Reveals

Did Palash Muchhal Decided To Postpone Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana? Palash's Mother Reveals