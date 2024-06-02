T20 World Cup 2024: US Cops, Police Horses & Bodyguards Provided To Superstar Virat Kohli In New York; Video

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was provided with tight security while leaving the Nassau International Cricket Stadium after a T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday, June 1.

Kohli is one of the biggest names generating buzz amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The 35-year-old arrived in New York on Friday and joined Team India for the practice session on Saturday. He was granted permission from the BCCI for a mini-break post-IPL 2024 before joining the India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Virat Kohli didn't play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh as he was yet to acclimatize to the weather conditions in New York but he was spotted in Team India's dugout.

In a video that went viral video, the legendary batter was spotted leaving the New York stadium with tight security. US Cops, Police horses and bodyguards were provided to Virat Kohli to ensure his safety amid the threat on Team India ahead of their clash against Pakistan on June 9.

The security in the USA for team India.



- Rinku Singh is with Virat Kohli here too. 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/XlKvf7rmQK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2024

Virat Kohli arrived in the USA's financial capital for T20 World Cup on the back of sublime season in the recently IPL 2024, where he emerged as Orange Cap winner by amassing 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.79 in 15 matches.

Kohli will be playing his sixth T20 World Cup after having previously played in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022. The right-handed batter was the leading run-scorer in the previous edition of the tournament, amassing 296 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40 in six matches.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup, with 1141, including 14 fifties, at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30 in 25 innings.

Meanwhile, India will begin their T20 World Cup title quest against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York.