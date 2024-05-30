T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming

After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights in the IPL 2024, the Indian cricket team is all set to begin its campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from Friday.

India will play one warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1 before going into the group stage of the World Cup where they will face Ireland, Pakistan, USA and Canada in the span of 10 days in the month of June.

Team India's Complete Schedule:

June 1 - India vs Bangladesh, Warm-Up Match (New York)

June 5 - India vs Ireland, Group A Match 8 (New York)

June 9 - India vs Pakistan, Group A Match 19 (New York)

June 12 - India vs USA, Group A Match 25 (New York)

June 15 - India vs Canada, Group A Match 33 (Florida)

When & Where to Watch All India Matches on TV and Online

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.

All the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, including the warm-up games, will be telecast on the Star Sports TV channels.

Fans who want to live stream the matches will have to login to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to enjoy all the action, highlights and replays.

What time will India's matches be telecast?

India's warm-up match and all 4 Group games will begin at 8pm IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST.