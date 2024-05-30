 T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming

India will play one warm-up match against Bangladesh before going into the group stage of the T20 World Cup where they will face Ireland, Pakistan, USA and Canada in the span of 10 days next month.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights in the IPL 2024, the Indian cricket team is all set to begin its campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from Friday.

India will play one warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1 before going into the group stage of the World Cup where they will face Ireland, Pakistan, USA and Canada in the span of 10 days in the month of June.

Team India's Complete Schedule:

June 1 - India vs Bangladesh, Warm-Up Match (New York)

June 5 - India vs Ireland, Group A Match 8 (New York)

June 9 - India vs Pakistan, Group A Match 19 (New York)

June 12 - India vs USA, Group A Match 25 (New York)

June 15 - India vs Canada, Group A Match 33 (Florida)

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2024: Security To Be Beefed In New York For India vs Pakistan Clash After Reports Of...
article-image

When & Where to Watch All India Matches on TV and Online

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.

All the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, including the warm-up games, will be telecast on the Star Sports TV channels.

Fans who want to live stream the matches will have to login to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to enjoy all the action, highlights and replays.

What time will India's matches be telecast?

India's warm-up match and all 4 Group games will begin at 8pm IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane's US Visa Denial Sparks Massive Protest In Nepal; Video

T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane's US Visa Denial Sparks Massive Protest In Nepal; Video

T20 World Cup 2024: Jerseys Unveiled By Teams So Far

T20 World Cup 2024: Jerseys Unveiled By Teams So Far

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV,...

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Fixtures For Warm-Up & Group Matches; When & Where To Watch On TV,...

'There Is Bias On My Part': EAM S. Jaishankar Picks His Favourite Between Virat Kohli, Sachin...

'There Is Bias On My Part': EAM S. Jaishankar Picks His Favourite Between Virat Kohli, Sachin...

'Choose The Coach Wisely: Sourav Ganguly Urges BCCI After Gautam Gambhir Becomes Frontrunner To...

'Choose The Coach Wisely: Sourav Ganguly Urges BCCI After Gautam Gambhir Becomes Frontrunner To...