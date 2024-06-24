 T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan's Personal Makeup Artist Drowns In Hotel Swimming Pool In West Indies
Irfan Pathan is handling the formalities to send Ansari's body back home to India, according to reports.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

In a sorrowful turn of events, Fayaz Ansari, the personal makeup artist of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, tragically drowned in a swimming pool in the West Indies.

Ansari, who hailed from Nagina in Bijnor, had traveled to the Caribbean with Pathan, who is part of the Star Sports commentary team. The incident took place on June 21, and was confirmed by Ansari's cousin, Mohammad Ahmed.

Ansari was enjoying a swim in the hotel pool when the tragedy occurred. His untimely death, just two months after his marriage, has left his family and friends devastated.

Pathan helping out

Irfan Pathan is currently handling the arrangements to bring Ansari's body back to India. The family expects the body to arrive in Delhi within three to four days.

article-image

Pathan and Ansari's relationship started years ago when Pathan became a regular at Ansari's salon in Mumbai.

Ansari moved from Bijnor to Mumbai 22 years ago and gradually built his own salon. Over time, he became Pathan's frequent travel companion for work assignments both in India and abroad.

Pathan is presently in Saint Lucia with the broadcast team, covering India's Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup. India is set to play against Australia in a critical match for a semifinal spot on Monday, June 24.

