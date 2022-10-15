T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the showpiece event teams, India squad, format, schedule, venues, where to watch on TV and online

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup to begin on Sunday, October 16 with 16 teams competing for the ultimate glory in Australia.

With more than a billion cricket fans across the globe looking ahead to engrossing cricket action for nearly a month, Sri Lanka will take on Namibia at Geelong's Kardinia Park Stadium in Group A of the first round, while United Arab Emirates will be up against the Netherlands on the opening day of competition.

This marks the first of 45 matches over 28 days with the champions to be crowned at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Qualifiers

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, UAE

Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

# Top two teams from both groups will qualify for the next round

Super 12

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B winner, Group A runner-up

Format

The 2022 T20 World Cup will take place in three stages.

The First Round will see two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.

The top team from Group A and the second team from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top finishers in Group B and the second-placed side from Group A going into Group 2.

The Super 12 stage will see two groups of six play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage.

The knock-out stage consists of two semi-finals and the final at the MCG on November 13.

Venues

Seven venues across Australia will be used during the T20 World Cup, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final and the semi-finals set to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth Stadium are the other host venues.

Prize money

The prize pot remains the same as at the T20 World Cup 2021 and all 16 competing teams will receive part of the $US5.6m allocated as prize money for the tournament.

The winners will collect $1.6m, with the runner-up receiving $800,000.

Both losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

When: October 16 (Sunday) to November 13

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar