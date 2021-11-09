T20 World Cup 2021: Watch England vs New Zealand Semifinal match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

England will square off against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

When the two sides last met each other in an ICC event for the historic World Cup final at Lord's in 2019, the cricketing world witnessed an unprecedented game full of thrill, drama, emotions and controversies. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the proceedings unfold.

Eoin Morgan's men will take on the field as favorites keeping in mind the form and performances of both sides. The English side looks clinical despite some loopholes in their bowling. However, the three lions still look well balanced and formidable as a unit. Moreover, they finished their Super 12 stage as table toppers of Group 1, having pocketed four of their five matches.

Kane Williamson's troops on the other hand, would look to avenge their controversial 2019 World Cup final loss to England. Although they started their campaign in the tournament as dark-horses, they managed to put up comprehensive shows and sailed into the semifinals with the help of all-round team efforts.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Semi-Final match between England and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England-New Zealand taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England vs New Zealand will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi .

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England-New Zealand begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England - New Zealand begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday (November 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England-New Zealand?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England - New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England-New Zealand online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between England-New Zealand will be available on the Hotstar app.

ALSO READ India legend Sachin Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:14 PM IST