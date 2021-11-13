T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Watch Australia vs New Zealand match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

The final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will feature the iconic Trans-Tasman rivalry as Australia and New Zealand will take on each other to claim their maiden T20 World Cup Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Taking a look at New Zealand’s campaign, the Kiwis started their tournament on an upsetting note as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening match. However, Kane & Co. scripted a brilliant comeback and registered remarkable victories in their remaining matches in the Super-12 stage. They encountered the formidable England side in the semi-finals, where they notched up a sensational comeback after lagging behind in most part of the contest, thanks to some serious power hitting from Daryl Mitchell that helped them storm into the finals.

Australia, on the other hand too enjoyed an amazing run at the league stage apart from an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals England. They took on tournament favourites Pakistan in the semi-final and emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter owing to David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, and Matthew Wade's brilliant efforts that powered the Aussies to a five-wicket victory.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Australia vs New Zealand match on Sunday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (November 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Australia vs New Zealand match online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021Final Australia vs New Zealand match will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 05:20 PM IST