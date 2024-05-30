T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli Finally Leaves For New York To Join Team India, May Miss Warm-Up vs Bangladesh; Video

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli left for New York from the Mumbai airport on Thursday night to join the national men's squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli had been on a break after his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, crashed out of IPL 2024 in the Eliminator earlier this month.

The 35-year-old will reunite with the Rohit Sharma-led squad on Friday but it's not clear whether he will take part in the team's only warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on June 1.

The Men in Blue will begin their Group A campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on June 4.