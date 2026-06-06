T20 Mumbai League 2026: Shivam Dube's Bowling Brilliance, Divyaansh Sksena's Unbeaten 88 Propel ARCS Andheri To Top Spot With 9-Wicket Win | X / @T20Mumbai

Mumbai: Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube inspired ARCS Andheri with a superb bowling effort before opener Divyaansh Sksena lit up the chase with a whirlwind unbeaten 88 off mere 39 balls as the side climbed to the summit of the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 standings with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Eagle Thane Strikers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

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Shardul Thakur’s decision to bat first after winning the toss proved costly as Eagle Thane Strikers were bowled out for a modest 129. Apart from Sairaj Patil (34) and wicketkeeper Eknath Kerkar (27), none of the Strikers’ batters managed to make an impact against a disciplined ARCS Andheri attack.

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Off-spinner Prasoon Singh starred with three wickets, while Ajay Mishra (2/13) and captain Dube (2/19) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs as the Strikers struggled to recover after early setbacks. Sairaj and Eknath briefly stea - died the innings with a 41-run partnership after the side limped to 34/2 inside the Powerplay.

But once the pair was dismissed, the innings unravelled quickly, with the Andheri bowlers maintaining relentless pressure and conceding just 26 runs in the last four overs while claiming five wickets.

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In reply, ARCS Andheri rode on opener Divyaansh’s scintillating unbeaten 88 off just 39 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and four sixes, to seal a comfortable victory with 50 deliveries remaining. Divyaansh dominated the Strikers’ bowling from the outset, bringing up a blistering half-century in only 17 balls for the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament, and ensuring the chase never drifted off course.

At the other end, Ayush Jethwa (25) played the ideal supporting role, rotating strike smartly and allowing Divyaansh to dictate terms.