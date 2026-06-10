T20 Mumbai League 2026: Maratha Royals Qualify For Semi-Finals After Beating ARCS Andheri By 5 Wickets | X

Mumbai, June 10: MSC Maratha Royals booked their place in the semi-finals of T20 Mumbai 2026 after defeating ARCS Andheri by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 169, the Royals reached 170/5 in 18.2 overs thanks to a match-winning 87 from Ayaz Khan. The victory ensured their qualification for the knockout stage.

Batting first, ARCS Andheri posted 168 all out in 20 overs. Musheer Khan was the standout performer with a quick 62 off 36 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Moin Naushad Ahmed added 28, while Gaurav Jathar contributed 22.

However, ARCS lost wickets at regular intervals and could not build enough partnerships in the second half of the innings. Irfan Umair starred with the ball for MSC Maratha Royals, while the other bowlers chipped in with timely wickets.

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In reply, MSC Maratha Royals suffered an early setback as opener Sahil Jadhav was dismissed for a duck. Captain Siddhesh Lad also departed for 9, leaving the team under pressure.

Ayaz Khan then took control of the chase with a brilliant knock of 87 from just 49 balls. He struck seven fours and six sixes to put the Royals in a strong position. Om Bangar supported him with 29 runs, helping the team recover from the early losses.

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After Ayaz's dismissal, Maxwell Swaminathan and Tushar Deshpande ensured there were no late hiccups. Deshpande finished unbeaten on 20 off just six balls, including three sixes, as MSC Maratha Royals completed the chase with 10 balls to spare.

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The win not only gave MSC Maratha Royals two important points but also confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the tournament. ARCS Andheri, despite Musheer Khan's fighting half-century, were unable to defend their total and ended up on the losing side.