 T20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's All-Round Masterclass Powers Arcs Andheri To 9-Wicket Win Over Bandra Blasters | Video
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HomeSportsT20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's All-Round Masterclass Powers Arcs Andheri To 9-Wicket Win Over Bandra Blasters | Video

T20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's All-Round Masterclass Powers Arcs Andheri To 9-Wicket Win Over Bandra Blasters | Video

Arjun Tendulkar delivered a match-winning all-round performance as Arcs Andheri defeated Bandra Blasters by nine wickets in the T20 Mumbai League 2026. He claimed 3/11 to help restrict Bandra to 144/9 and then smashed an unbeaten 66. Alongside Musheer Khan's unbeaten 54, he guided Arcs Andheri to victory with 37 balls remaining.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
T20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's All-Round Masterclass Powers Arcs Andheri To 9-Wicket Win Over Bandra Blasters | Video
T20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's All-Round Masterclass Powers Arcs Andheri To 9-Wicket Win Over Bandra Blasters | Video | X

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase.

Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Sksena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

Brief score: Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

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