'System Has Let Them Down': Kuldeep Kumar, Dev Meena Carry Pole Vaults In Auto After Breaking National Record | VIDEO

Image Credits: X/ChandraBabu

National record holders Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar went viral hours after their historic performance at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. The two pole vaulters were seen tying their equipment onto an auto-rickshaw while returning to their hotel. The video sparked fresh debate over the lack of support for Indian athletes.

In the video shared by journalist Chandra Prabhu, Meena and Kumar were seen taking turns in trying to fix their pole vault equipment on the side of an auto rickshaw in Ranchi. The scene sparked debate online over the lack of logistical support and infrastructure available to Indian athletes, even after record-breaking performances on the national stage.

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The incident has once again reignited conversations around athlete welfare, funding, and support systems in Indian sports, particularly for disciplines outside cricket. Despite producing medal-winning performances and national records, many athletes often struggle with inadequate facilities, travel arrangements, and financial backing.

Pole vault poles are long, fragile, and expensive, often stretching beyond five metres. At major competitions, athletes are usually provided dedicated transport vehicles with roof racks or storage space for the equipment. The poles are carried in protective bags to prevent damage. That is why the viral video of Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar tying their poles onto an auto-rickshaw after the Federation Cup caught widespread attention online.

The viral moment came after a historic evening for Indian athletics, with Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar both clearing 5.45m to secure qualification for the 2026 Asian Games. Kuldeep entered the Federation Cup as the national record holder with a clearance of 5.41m, but it was Dev who first raised the bar by vaulting 5.42m to set a new national mark. His lead was short-lived, however, as Kuldeep responded moments later with a stunning 5.45m clearance to reclaim the record in dramatic fashion.