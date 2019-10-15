Synette Pereira nets match-winner

Mumbai: Synette Pereira scored the match winner as Joga Bonito edged out the spirited Xavierites SC by a solitary goal in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, annual 32nd Inter-Parish women's football tournament, under the lights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG), here on Monday.
In another encounter, Harold Fernandes scored a hat-trick which powered St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli to a comfortable 4-1 win over St. John Bosco ‘B’, Borivali in a men’s second round match. Jayesh Sutar scored the fourth goal to complete St. Balise’s victory. St. John Bosco scored a consolation goal through Martin D’Souza.
Later, Edilbert Martis struck the decisive winning goal which helped St. Joseph’s, Umerkhadi eke out a 1-0 win against St. Francis Xavier’s, Kanjur Marg in an interesting men’s section.
In the third men’s match, Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu scored a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a fighting Holy Family ‘B’, Andheri. Strikers Daniel Fernandes and Ronaldo Pereira were bang on target with a goal each for Holy Cross while Rocky Fernandes netted the lone goal for the Andheri side.
Results:
Ladies Open: Joga Bonito: 1 (S Pereira) bt Xavierites SC 0. Men’s (Second round): Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu: 2 (D Fernandes, R Pereira) bt Holy Family “B’, Andheri: 1 (R Fernandes); St. Joseph’s, Umerkhadi: 1 (E Martis) bt St. Francis Xavier’s, Kanjur Marg: 0; St. Balise ‘B’, Amboli 4 (H Fernandes 3, J Sutar) bt St. John Bosco ‘B’, Borivali 1 (M D’Souza).
