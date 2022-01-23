e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Syed Modi International Badminton Super 300: PV Sindhu eases past young Malvika Bansod to clinch 2nd title

PTI
PV Sindhu of India. | Photo: Twitter

PV Sindhu of India. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eased past young compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games to win her second women's singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Playing in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke her sweat to get past Bansod 21-13 21-16 in a lop-sided title clash.

The final lasted just 35 minutes.

It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having annexed the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Before that, seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Bhatnagar and Crasto inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that ended in 29 minutes.

Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement