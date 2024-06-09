'S*x, Sixes': Matthew Hayden's Slip Of Tongue Leaves Commentators In Splits During AUS vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Clash; VIDEO

Matthew Hayden | Credits: Twitter

Former Australia batter-turned-cricket commentator Matthew Hayden suffered a slip of the tongue on air that left fellow commentators amused during the T20 World Cup Group B clash between Australia and England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, June 8.

Hayden was one of the three commentators who were on air during the match between the Ashes Rivals. In a video that went viral on social media, former Australia was heard commentating when Mitchell Starc was running to bowl his fifth delivery of the first over. Suddenly, Matthew Hayden committed a big blunder which was heard by the audience on TV.

Hayden mistakenly uttered the word 'sex' instead of 'sixes' while on air. His slip of the tongue left the commentators to burst into the laughter. One of them even asked him to say it again.

"He's got to bring all of that wisdom, sex, sixes inside that first six [overs]." former Australia captain said on air.

After Hayden suffered a slip of the tongue while being live on air, a fellow commentator said, "It is a bit of stumble if I might have to say."

Speaking of the match, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia registered 36-run win over Jos Buttler's England to earn a second consecutive victory in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

After posting a solid total of 201/7, thanks to vital contributions from David Warner (39), Travis Head (34), Mitchell Marsh (35), Marcus Stoinis (30) and Glenn Maxwell (28), Australia managed to circumscribe England to 165/6 in a stipulated 20 overs.

Pat Cummins led Australia's bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/23 with an economy rate of 5.80. Cummins was the most economical bowler for the winning team as other bowlers conceded economy rate of above 6.

For England, Jos Buttler led the batting with a captain innings of 42 off 28 balls, while Phil Salt contributed to the run-chase with an innings of 37 off 23 balls. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook scored 25 and 20*, respectively. However, their efforts went in vain as England fell 37 runs short of achieving the 202-run target set by Australia.